Florida's First Judicial Circuit Court has been compromised in an attack by the ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware operation, which claimed to have stolen employees' Social Security numbers and curricula vitae, as well as the court systems' network map and local and remote service credentials, BleepingComputer reports. Operations at the Florida circuit court, including courts in Walton, Escambia, Santa Rosa, and Okaloosa counties, have been disrupted since the attack on Oct. 2. While no facilities have been impacted by the attack, only essential court proceedings will be conducted by the Circuit amid an investigation into the incident, with lawyers and litigants already being briefed by the impacted counties' judges regarding hearing schedule changes. Such an attack comes after MGM Resorts International was claimed to be impacted by ALPHV/BlackCat affiliate Scattered Spider in a nearly $100 million ransomware attack that also resulted in personal data theft. More than 60 organizations around the world have been compromised by ALPHV/BlackCat from November 2021 to March 2022, according to the FBI.