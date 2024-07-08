Florida health department data exposed by RansomHub

Ransomware gang RansomHub exposed 100 GB of data allegedly stolen from the Florida Department of Health following the agency's failure to provide the demanded ransom on Friday, StateScoop reports.

While the Florida health department confirmed being impacted by a cybersecurity incident, officials have not provided an additional statement regarding the alleged data breach and leak by the RansomHub operation.

However, Emsisoft threat analyst Brett Callow noted that there is no reason to question the veracity of the hacking group's claims, especially with the string of ransomware attacks against government agencies, hospitals, and schools across the U.S.

"The U.S. healthcare sector continues to be heavily targeted by for-profit cybercriminals, with up to 200 hospitals having been directly impacted by ransomware attacks, and scores more indirectly impacted by the attack on Change Healthcare. It's a problem that puts people's personal information at risk and, worse, their lives at risk," said Callow