Breach, Data Security, Cloud Security

Fortinet breach confirmed after massive leak

Share
(Credit: monticellllo &#8211; stock.adobe.com)

(Credit: monticellllo – stock.adobe.com)

Major cybersecurity firm Fortinet has disclosed having information from fewer than 0.3% of its customers compromised following a cyberattack against its Microsoft Azure SharePoint server by the threat actor Fortibitch, which claimed to have stolen and exposed 440 GB of data, reports Hackread.

Additional details regarding the extent of the stolen information, which has been made available on an Amazon S3 bucket, were lacking but Fortibitch stressed the compromise of the cybersecurity solutions provider's cloud infrastructure while claiming the refusal of CEO Ken Xie to engage in ransom negotiations. Despite Fortibitch's claims of significant compromise, Fortinet emphasized the limited impact of the incident, which has not affected its products, services, and operations. Such an incident comes more than a year after attacks exploiting a zero-day in Fortinet's FortiOS were conducted by Chinese threat actors. Another FortiOS vulnerability had also been leveraged to target numerous organizations.

Related

Kadokawa probes new Blacksuit data leak

After initially publishing data purportedly from Kadokawa in late June — which the firm confirmed to include internal corporate information and business partner details — BlackSuit was discovered by cybersecurity researcher HackManac to have updated its darknet site with additional stolen data on Tuesday.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.