Funding round brings in $18M for Entro Security

Entro Security, a cybersecurity startup specializing in non-human identities and secrets security, said it has raised $18 million in funding, which it aims to use to expand its global operations, SiliconAngle reports.

Entro's platform enables organizations to securely manage NHIs and secrets such as API keys, access tokens, and connection strings, automating their lifecycle from inception to rotation and minimizing their exposure to malicious cyber actors. Entro addresses vulnerabilities arising from the rapid adoption of cloud and software-as-a-service applications, which often lead to unmanaged NHIs. The platform continuously monitors and protects these secrets across various environments, providing a comprehensive view and context for their usage, ownership, and security risks. Incorporating business context to enrich the data allows enterprises to gain additional insights such as permissions, enablement, and rotation time. The funding round led by Dell Technologies Capital follows a $6 million round in May last year and brings Entro’s total raised capital to $24 million.