Funding round pulls in $15M for P0 Security

SiliconAngle reports that P0 Security, a cloud access security startup, has obtained a $15 million investment from a Series A funding round led by SYN Ventures, bringing the total money raised to nearly $20 million.

Such newly secured funds would be allocated toward bolstering engineering and go-to-market teams, according to P0 Security, which offers a unified identity governance and administration and privileged access management solution that ensures human and machine cloud identity security amid mounting cloud resource expansion. Aside from enabling total cloud resource visibility and control through an agentless architecture, P0's solution has also been touted to allow the discovery of excessive identities and permissions. "With an incredible track record of success from leaders like Splunk, Cisco, and Semgrep, the P0 team is the first to tackle a critical business need with a 100% cloud-focused, unified platform for governing access for both human and nonhuman identities," said SYN Ventures Operating Partner Ryan Permeh, who has become part of the board of P0 Security.