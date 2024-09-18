Funding round reels in $12M for RunSafe Security

SiliconAngle reports that U.S. cybersecurity firm RunSafe Security landed $12 million from a Series B funding round spearheaded by Critical Ventures and SineWave Venture Partners, with the newly secured investment to be allocated toward advancing the development of new products, as well as marketing in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia Pacific region.



Aside from curbing the exploitation of more than 70% of vulnerabilities due to load-time function randomization, RunSafe's solutions have also been touted to reduce workloads via automated vulnerability management, as well as enable integration with workflows even without code modifications. "RunSafe is leading the charge to protect our critical systems from global threats that are infiltrating our infrastructure through memory-based vulnerabilities. The company's unique approach to immunizing software fast-tracks protection now, so the focus can be on developers building new features," said Critical Ventures Managing Partner Heitor Benfeito.