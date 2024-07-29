Funding round secures $60M for Cowbell Cyber

SiliconAngle reports that California-based cyberinsurance startup Cowbell Cyber has obtained $60 million from a Series C investment round, bringing total money raised to $202 million.

Such newly secured funds would be allocated by the firm, which caters to small and medium businesses, toward international expansion and the creation of new insurance offerings with a focus on artificial intelligence. Aside from already offering the Cowbell Copilot AI assistant, Cowbell Cyber has also touted the inclusion of a Cowbell Factor with every purchased insurance policy, which enables breach prevention program scoring based on organizations' cloud environment and employee device security. Cowbell Cyber, which also offers lower deductibles in exchange for improved cybersecurity, also seeks to achieve profitability with the latest funding round. "We have been on a mission to achieve near-term operating profitability over the last 12 months and will continue our quest for the rest of the year and into 2025," said Cowbell Cyber CEO Jack Kudale.