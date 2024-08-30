Funding round secures almost $5.9M for Uniqkey

Almost $5.9 million has been obtained by major European password management startup Uniqkey from a new investment round, bringing total money raised to nearly $17 million, SecurityWeek reports.

Such funds would be allocated by the Denmark-based startup toward further scaling its password and access management technology to small and medium-sized businesses. Uniqkey has touted its solution to not only enable multifactor authentication and intraorganizational password sharing but also allow credential autofill and continuous authentication while providing similar experiences across different services. "Today we protect 500+ SMEs across Europe and we’ve seen great demand for our cyber security solution, having grown 100% YoY over the past two years. We can really feel the pull in the market and want to keep investing in growth and product. With the investment, we invest in continued growth and keep up with the latest safety standards," said Uniqkey founder and CEO Hakan Yagci.