Critical Infrastructure Security, Government Regulations

GAO: White House yet to fulfill numerous cyber recommendations

The White House in Washington DC

(Adobe Stock)

CyberScoop reports that the White House has been urged by the Government Accountability Office to accelerate addressing various cybersecurity regulations ahead of the upcoming presidential polls after having more than a third of the agency's 1,610 recommendations still unimplemented despite being issued more than a decade ago.

Included in the recommendations advanced by the GAO are the adoption of an extensive national cybersecurity strategy, enhanced data privacy mechanisms, and more robust cybersecurity defenses for critical infrastructure and federal systems. While the Biden administration has already included 31 additional initiatives toward cybersecurity strategy implementation, such a plan was noted by the GAO to continue lacking outcome-oriented performance measures.

"…[W]e think that's really important because there was a lot of time and effort put into both the strategy and the implementation plan. And how are we going to know if it's successful if we don't base that on certain outcomes that we want to see?" said GAO Director of Information Technology and Cybersecurity Marisol Cruz Cain.

Related

Ascension downplays ransomware attack impact

Ascension, the largest Catholic nonprofit hospital network in the U.S., has reported that only seven of its 25,000 servers have compromised following a ransomware attack last month, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.