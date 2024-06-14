GAO: White House yet to fulfill numerous cyber recommendations

CyberScoop reports that the White House has been urged by the Government Accountability Office to accelerate addressing various cybersecurity regulations ahead of the upcoming presidential polls after having more than a third of the agency's 1,610 recommendations still unimplemented despite being issued more than a decade ago.

Included in the recommendations advanced by the GAO are the adoption of an extensive national cybersecurity strategy, enhanced data privacy mechanisms, and more robust cybersecurity defenses for critical infrastructure and federal systems. While the Biden administration has already included 31 additional initiatives toward cybersecurity strategy implementation, such a plan was noted by the GAO to continue lacking outcome-oriented performance measures.

"…[W]e think that's really important because there was a lot of time and effort put into both the strategy and the implementation plan. And how are we going to know if it's successful if we don't base that on certain outcomes that we want to see?" said GAO Director of Information Technology and Cybersecurity Marisol Cruz Cain.