GhostSec looking to refocus on hacktivism

Hacktivist group GhostSec expressed its desire to return to its roots, ending all financially motivated cybercrime efforts after obtaining sufficient income from the GhostLocker ransomware-as-a-service operation and the sale of databases containing stolen information, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

In an interview with Recorded Future's Click Here podcast, GhostSec leader Sebastian Dante Alexander said that GhostLocker was established by the hacktivist group as a means to support video service providers and hacking tools used in its attacks against industrial systems.

Despite the launch of GhostLocker, the group's ideology has not changed, noted Alexander, who added that the group ensured that no attacks involving GhostLocker would be targeted at healthcare providers and educational institutions.

"We still have our morals. We still have our ethics. I won’t say that it wasn't cybercrime — because it was. I'm not going to deny that, but we did our best to [maintain our ethical code] and just make some money to continue operating the way we want to operate," said Alexander, who added that the group's return to hacktivism would involve Israeli corporations and government agencies, as well as the exposure of more Mexican cartel data.