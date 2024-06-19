Critical Infrastructure Security, Supply chain

Global, federal commitments to bolster energy supply chain cybersecurity detailed

High voltage substation under sunset. The Department of Energy is putting $12 million behind six university-led cybersecurity research projects that look for innovative ways to securely build or design the nation’s energy systems. (Photo Credit: bjdlzx via Getty Images)

High voltage substation under sunset. The Department of Energy is putting $12 million behind six university-led cybersecurity research projects that look for innovative ways to securely build or design the nation’s energy systems. (Photo Credit: bjdlzx via Getty Images)

Increasingly prevalent cybersecurity threats against the energy supply chain have prompted the U.S. and other Group of Seven countries to commit to the development of a cybersecurity framework for operational technologies used in managing oil, electricity, and natural gas systems worldwide, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

G7 leaders have also pledged to bolster the recognition of cyber-safe Internet of Things offerings in the energy sector. "We are willing to work with all those who share our common objective to ensure a cyberspace that supports inclusive and democratic societies, narrows the gender gap in this field, and promotes multi-stakeholder partnerships, including with the private sector," said leaders. On the other hand, the U.S. Energy Department has unveiled new Supply Chain Cybersecurity Principles detailing the necessary actions and approaches to ensure robust energy automation and industrial control system cybersecurity. Such principles have been supported by Schneider Electric, Hitachi Energy, Siemens, GE Vernova, Honeywell, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, and Rockwell Automation.

Related

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.