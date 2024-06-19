Global, federal commitments to bolster energy supply chain cybersecurity detailed

Increasingly prevalent cybersecurity threats against the energy supply chain have prompted the U.S. and other Group of Seven countries to commit to the development of a cybersecurity framework for operational technologies used in managing oil, electricity, and natural gas systems worldwide, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

G7 leaders have also pledged to bolster the recognition of cyber-safe Internet of Things offerings in the energy sector. "We are willing to work with all those who share our common objective to ensure a cyberspace that supports inclusive and democratic societies, narrows the gender gap in this field, and promotes multi-stakeholder partnerships, including with the private sector," said leaders. On the other hand, the U.S. Energy Department has unveiled new Supply Chain Cybersecurity Principles detailing the necessary actions and approaches to ensure robust energy automation and industrial control system cybersecurity. Such principles have been supported by Schneider Electric, Hitachi Energy, Siemens, GE Vernova, Honeywell, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, and Rockwell Automation.