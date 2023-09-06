Dating and social networking service Coffee Meets Bagel has confirmed that a breach of its systems resulted in a global outage last week, reports BleepingComputer. Infiltration of CMB systems enabled a hacker to delete company data that hindered the operations of its production servers, noted CMB in an outage FAQ. "We quickly re-established a secure environment for our technology team to restore our production services and notified law enforcement about this incident," said CMB, which has not provided more information regarding the nature of the intrusion. With services recovered since Sept. 3, CMB has decided to extend chats and subscriptions by a week and two weeks, respectively. Additional perks have also been given to users who joined the platform two weeks prior to the outage, as well as users who have made matches on Aug. 27. Such a cyberattack comes more than three years after CMB had users' names and email addresses exposed in a data breach.