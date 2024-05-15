Google, Apple launch anti-tracking feature for smartphones

ZDNET reports that an alerting mechanism will be rolled out to Android and iOS users as part of a partnership between Google and Apple to improve customer privacy while using Bluetooth-enabled tracking devices.

In a joint statement, the tech giants announced that this feature is coming to Android 6.0+ smartphones and iPhone users in iOS 17.5. Users will be notified if another person is using an AirTag, Find My Device tracker tag, or any Bluetooth tracker that complies with industry standards. The device notifies the user when a tracker that is not registered on it is found to be traveling with them over time and shows the message "[Item] Found Moving With You."

There are various ways the possible victim can handle the circumstance, such as viewing the tracker's identification. The announcement further verified that several Bluetooth tag producers, such as Pebblebee, Jio, eufy, Chipolo, and Motorola, have pledged to support this detection protocol in their upcoming tags.