Google leverages convergence in new cloud security features

Google introduced several new security features during the Google Cloud Security Summit that the company said would reimagine "cybersecurity through the power of convergence," reports SiliconAngle.

The announcements focused on integrating core security functions like detection, investigation, and response with advanced risk management for business-critical applications and data. Among the new newly introduced technologies was Mandiant Custom Threat Hunt, which provides organizations with advanced threat-hunting capabilities to detect and mitigate ongoing and historical cyber threats. Additionally, new capabilities were unveiled for the security command center, featuring "virtual red teaming" to simulate millions of attack scenarios against cloud environments, thereby aiding in the identification of potential vulnerabilities and toxic combinations that could compromise security. Google also enhanced Chrome Enterprise Premium with new features like pay-as-you-go pricing, data protection through watermarking, and URL filtering for browsing activity. Other significant updates include advanced identity and access management tools, such as Privileged Access Manager and Principal Access Boundary, which are designed to enforce least privilege access.