Hacker claims another breach into Dell systems

Dell has experienced a second data breach, with a hacker named Menelik claiming to have stolen additional customer data from a different portal, TechCrunch reports.

This breach includes customers' names, phone numbers, and email addresses, as well as detailed service reports containing hardware information, engineer comments, dispatch numbers, and diagnostic logs. Some photos uploaded by customers for support, which include GPS metadata, were also compromised.

The authenticity of the stolen data has been verified, confirming the breach's impact. This incident follows a previous breach reported by Dell, which exposed customer names, physical addresses, and purchase-related data.

Dell initially downplayed the risk, stating that the data did not include highly sensitive information like email addresses or phone numbers. Menelik, who claimed responsibility for the first breach that affected 49 million customers, said he exploited another vulnerability to scrape additional data from approximately 30,000 U.S. customers. He has not yet decided what to do with this new data, though he previously sold the initial stolen data on a hacking forum.