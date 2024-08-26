Hacker USDoD sheds light on identity

Hackread reports that widely known threat actor USDoD, also known as EquationCorp, has revealed himself to be Luan G from Brazil after being "doxed" by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike.

Such doxing claims follow USDoD's exposure of a 100,000-line Indicator of Compromise list from the cybersecurity company last month. "Yes, this is Luan speaking. I won't run, I'm in Brazil, the same city where I was born. I am a huge valuable target and maybe I will talk soon to whoever is in charge but everyone will know that behind USDoD... Don’t worry Brazilian authorities, I'm coming to meet you, I’m not a threat, in fact, I can do much for my country," said USDoD in an interview with Hackread, which comes after he claimed responsibility for attacks against National Public Data and InfraGard. Bambenek Consulting's John Bambenek that USDoD could surrender himself and potentially be a new cybersecurity firm's figurehead but recent developments suggest that he is not serious about leaving behind cybercrime. "...[C]onsidering this interview has taken place mere moments after the NPD breach, I suspect it's a novel technique by a threat actor throwing mud in the water and creating a PR smoke screen for continued misbehavior," said Bambenek.