Hackers target website of Christie’s auction house in UK

UK-based auction house Christie’s faced a cyberattack Thursday, prompting it to take down its website and reschedule one live auction, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Click for more special coverage

Christie's CEO Guillaume Cerutti announced on LinkedIn that the website went down due to a "technology security incident" and confirmed that they are managing the incident with support from experts.

Despite the disruption, all live auctions scheduled for the coming week were confirmed to go through, except the Rare Watches sale in Geneva, which was postponed by one day. To ensure continuity, Christie’s created a temporary website providing essential information and contact numbers for upcoming auctions.

The company has not disclosed specifics about the nature of the cyberattack or any potential data breaches. Christie’s and other auction houses have experienced cybersecurity issues before. Last year, a vulnerability in Christie’s platform exposed the locations of photo uploaders, and in 2022, threat actors targeted Sotheby’s websites to steal payment card details.