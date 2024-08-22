Halliburton IT system issue confirmed amid reported cyberattack

Major U.S. global oil service firm Halliburton had its IT systems confirmed to be impacted by an issue, which a source close to the matter noted to have been a cyberattack that disrupted operations around the world, including at its Houston-based campus, CNN reports.

Such a reported cyberattack was neither confirmed nor denied by Halliburton, which only noted the ongoing investigation into the cause and extent of the identified issue. "We have activated our pre-planned response plan and are working internally and with leading experts to remediate the issue," a Halliburton spokesperson said. The development was noted by CyberSheath CEO Eric Noonan to indicate the significant cybersecurity risks faced by U.S. critical infrastructure organizations. "Critical infrastructure operators in the United States get to decide how well they do or do not employ cybersecurity controls. This is a situation that cannot continue in perpetuity without enormous costs to the American people," said Noonan.