Hardware security

Millions of routers impacted by KCodes NetUSB flaw

Millions of Tenda, Netgear, Western Digital, TP-Link, D-Link, and EDiMAX end-user routers are being affected by a high-severity buffer overflow vulnerability in the KCodes NetUSB component, a Linux kernel module allowing local network-connected devices to offer USB-based services, The Hacker News reports. A SentinelOne report revealed that threat actors could exploit the flaw, tracked as CVE-2021-45068, to facilitate remote code execution in the kernel and conduct more malicious activities, according to researchers. KCodes has already issued a fix to the vulnerability in November after being notified by SentinelOne in September. Firmware updates addressing the bug have also been released by Netgear. "Since this vulnerability is within a third-party component licensed to various router vendors, the only way to fix this is to update the firmware of your router, if an update is available. It is important to check that your router is not an end-of-life model as it is unlikely to receive an update for this vulnerability," said researcher Max Van Amerongen.

Related

Backup and recovery
Scrap the operating system in the name of infosec? MIT researchers want you to try it out

Here's the concept: Replace the traditional operating system with a relational database, "built on bare metal" said MIT's Michael Coden, with applications input as stored procedures. The result just may be improved resiliency, with faster detection of and recovery from cyber incidents. Now the team just needs more companies to raise their hands and give the prototype a try.

Related Events

prestitial ad