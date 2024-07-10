Data Security, Breach

Heritage Foundation data exposed by SiegedSec hackers

CyberScoop reports that the Heritage Foundation had nearly 2 GB of data released by the SiegedSec hacking operation as part of its efforts to shed more light on the supporters of the Washington, D.C.-based conservative think tank following its release of the Project 2025 policy proposal collection for Republican Presidential hopeful Donald Trump.

Included in the leak were information from Heritage's blogs and right-wing media site The Daily Signal, such as full names, usernames, passwords, and email addresses, as well as those belonging to the U.S. government, according to vio, a spokesperson for SiegedSec, which had been involved in the compromise of the City of Fortworth in Texas and several NATO portals. "This itself can have an impact to heritage's (sic) reputation and it'll especially push away users in positions of power," said vio. Heritage has not provided any statement regarding the intrusion, which comes months after its network had been shut down due to a state-backed cyberattack.

