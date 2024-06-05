Identity, Application security, Threat Intelligence

High-profile TikTok accounts compromised

TikTok app logo on the screen and a finger about to touch it.

(Adobe Stock)

TechCrunch reports that TikTok has confirmed the breach of numerous high-profile accounts on its platform, including those from CNN, Sony, and Paris Hilton, stemming from a possible exploit.

No further details regarding the compromise of accounts were provided by TikTok, which emphasized ongoing efforts to mitigate the intrusion and assist impacted account owners. However, both Forbes and Semafor reported that threat actors behind the attack may have leveraged the video hosting service's direct message functionality to facilitate malware distribution and prevent account logins.

Infiltration of CNN's TikTok account last week resulted in the days-long disruption of the account, according to Semafor, which noted the multinational news channel's ongoing efforts with TikTok to bolster account security ahead of the upcoming U.S. presidential polls.

Such an intrusion comes months after President Joe Biden approved legislation that would prohibit TikTok operations in the U.S. should its parent firm ByteDance refuse to divest from the app.

Related

Attacks with V3B phishing kit set sights on EU banking customers

Fifty-four leading banking organizations in Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands had their customers subjected to attacks with the novel V3B phishing-as-a-service platform, which is being increasingly accessed by threat actors via Telegram, according to BleepingComputer.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.