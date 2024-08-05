Home users increasingly targeted by global Magniber ransomware campaign

Mounting attacks have been deployed by the Magniber ransomware operation against home users' devices around the world since late July, BleepingComputer reports.

Intrusions, which were noted by BleepingComputer and ID-Ransomware to have increased in prevalence since July 20, were reported by some victims to have resulted in device encryption following the execution of cracked software and key generators. Aside from appending random extensions to encrypted files, Magniber also created a ransom note including a link to the ransomware gang's Tor site. While Magniber initially demands a $1,000 ransom from its victims, it later seeks $5,000 should they fail to provide payment within three days. Such findings come seven years after Magniber emerged as Cerber ransomware's successor and while a decryptor for the ransomware was unveiled just a year after its launch, such a tool is no longer functional after attackers addressed the payload's free file decryption bug. Organizations have been urged to avoid key generators and cracked software to avoid potential compromise.