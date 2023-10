HTTP distributed denial-of-service attacks increased by 65% between the second and third quarters of 2023, while layer 3/4 DDoS attacks targeted at compromising infrastructure resources have risen by 14% over the same period, reports SiliconAngle . Most DDoS attacks during the third quarter have been targeted at gaming and gambling firms, indicating financially motivated intrusions exploiting persistent weaknesses in both sectors, according to a Cloudflare report. However, different industries were subjected to the highest DDoS attack volumes per region, with the software sector and farming industry having the most DDoS attacks in North America and Latin America, respectively, while the cryptocurrency and telecommunications industries were most impacted in Asia and Oceania, respectively. Meanwhile, nearly 140 billion cybersecurity threats daily have been thwarted by Cloudflare during the third quarter, including a record-breaking DDoS attack that peaked at 201 million requests per second . Organizations have been urged to leverage automated HTTP DDoS Protection amid increasingly prevalent attacks.