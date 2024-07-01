HubSpot accounts breach under investigation

Major U.S.-based customer relationship management and marketing automation software provider HubSpot has begun an investigation into a cyberattack after determining unauthorized access attempts against a "limited number" of its customers' accounts, according to TechCrunch.

"HubSpot triggered our incident response procedures, and since June 22 we have been contacting impacted customers and taking necessary steps to revoke the unauthorized access and protect our customers and their data," said HubSpot Chief Information Security Officer Alyssa Robinson in a statement responding to TechCrunch's inquiries regarding cyberattack rumors against the marketing and sales software giant proliferating across social media.

However, additional details about the impact of the cybersecurity incident, including the number of potentially affected clients, as well as communications with its attackers, have not been provided by the CRM software company, which names Discord, Talkspace, and Eventbrite as among its over 216,000 corporate customers.