Identity, Incident Response

HubSpot accounts breach under investigation

Security breach, system hacked alert with red broken padlock icon showing unsecure data under cyberattack, vulnerable access, compromised password, virus infection, internet network with binary code

(Adobe Stock)

Major U.S.-based customer relationship management and marketing automation software provider HubSpot has begun an investigation into a cyberattack after determining unauthorized access attempts against a "limited number" of its customers' accounts, according to TechCrunch.

"HubSpot triggered our incident response procedures, and since June 22 we have been contacting impacted customers and taking necessary steps to revoke the unauthorized access and protect our customers and their data," said HubSpot Chief Information Security Officer Alyssa Robinson in a statement responding to TechCrunch's inquiries regarding cyberattack rumors against the marketing and sales software giant proliferating across social media.

However, additional details about the impact of the cybersecurity incident, including the number of potentially affected clients, as well as communications with its attackers, have not been provided by the CRM software company, which names Discord, Talkspace, and Eventbrite as among its over 216,000 corporate customers.

Related

Lurie Children’s ransomware attack hits almost 800K

Chicago-based Lurie Children's Hospital had information from 791,784 individuals exposed following a January ransomware attack by the Rhysida ransomware gang, which claimed to earn over $3 million from the sales of stolen data, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.