Humans remain as key cloud security weak point

The latest Top Threats to Cloud Computing 2024 report by the Cloud Security Alliance highlighted that people still play a significant role in cloud security vulnerabilities, Security Boulevard reports.

The report identified misconfiguration and inadequate change control as the leading cloud security threats followed by identity and access management issues, insecure interfaces and APIs, and poor execution of cloud security strategies -- all weaknesses that are influenced heavily by human actions. Other human-related concerns include insecure software development and accidental data exposure.

The report also noted a shift in focus from traditional cloud security concerns such as denial-of-service and shared technology vulnerabilities, which are now less of a priority due to increased trust in cloud service providers. Meanwhile, the authors said that zero-trust architectures and software-defined perimeters are seeing greater interest amid concerns over current IAM trends such as poor cryptographic management and the use of self-signed certificates. The findings align with similar trends reported by Thales, which underlined human error as a primary cause of cloud data breaches.