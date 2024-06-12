Network Security, Threat Intelligence

Hundreds of billions lost in corporate downtimes

A vibrant blue padlock security icon lights up within a shield, surrounded by complex tech circuitry, underscoring robust digital protection.

(Adobe Stock)

Major companies around the world have lost $400 million due to unplanned downtime incidents annually, equivalent to nearly 9% of corporate profits, with the recovery of such losses expected within 75 days, TechRepublic reports.

Most downtime incidents have been attributed to cybersecurity-related human errors, followed by infrastructure misconfigurations and other ITOps-related human errors, software failures, and malware intrusions, according to a report from Splunk.

Despite having a knowledge of organizational downtime causes, more than 50% of surveyed executives from Global 2000 companies did not address such issues potentially due to planned decommissioning of the vulnerable apps, while only 42% evaluated their systems following a downtime incident.

Meanwhile, ransomware payments have also been recommended by 67% of chief financial officers to their organizations' board of directors despite warnings against fulfilling attackers' demands, prompting annual payouts to reach $19 million.

Organizations have been urged to prevent downtimes by planning ahead, conducting postmortem, bolstering data governance policies, sharing tools, and implementing predictive analytics.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.