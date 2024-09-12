Hunters International lays claim on ICBC London compromise

Major Chinese state-owned financial service corporation Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had its London branch claimed to be breached by the Hunters International ransomware-as-a-service operation, reports The Register.

Over 5.2 million files, or 6.6 TB of data, from ICBC London have been allegedly exfiltrated by Hunters International, which has threatened to expose all the stolen data on Friday should the bank refuse to fulfill its demands. While ICBC, which is the largest bank in the world in terms of assets, has not yet confirmed Hunters International's claims, banks have long been highly targeted by ransomware groups as their troves of sensitive data raise the odds of a hefty payday. Over 134 organizations around the world have already been targeted by Hunters International so far this year, making it one of the most active ransomware gangs despite only emerging last October.