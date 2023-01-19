SiliconAngle reports that California-based cybersecurity vendor Bitwarden has purchased Passwordless.dev to advance the integration of passwordless authentication capabilities to its products. Passwordless.dev offers a WebAuth-based development framework that accelerates WebAuth implementation, as well as enables automated encryption key management and easier GDPR privacy regulation compliance. Such framework is being planned by Bitwarden to be provided alongside its password manager. While some of Passwordless.dev features will be included in paid plans after March 31, Bitwarden will continue to offer a free version of the framework past that date. "Customers want passwordless authentication solutions that are unique to their companies and end users, but building differentiated experiences is resource intensive. Bitwarden and Passwordless.dev will make passwordless more accessible for everyone," said Passwordless.dev founder Anders berg. Passwordless.dev has been acquired just a few months after Bitwarden secured $100 million in funding, which it initially said would be allocated toward bolstering its product portfolio.