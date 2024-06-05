Impact of suspected state-backed attack against British Columbia detailed

Canadian province British Columbia had 22 government email inboxes compromised following a suspected state-sponsored cyberattack that commenced in April, which exposed information from nearly 20 individuals, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

None of the impacted individuals were in the cabinet or part of the general public, according to B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth, who added that there has been no evidence suggesting data misuse.

"These were employee files. And with one exception being an employee who had family on their inbox. All the individuals have been notified and will be receiving credit monitoring and identity protection supports," Farnworth added.

While the incident has not yet been attributed to a specific nation-state, a report from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service noted that the country has been facing escalating cyberespionage attacks from Chinese state-backed threat groups, as well as basic intrusions from India-linked threat actors.