Improve vulnerability remediation sought by Rapid7’s Noetic Cyber acquisition

SiliconAngle reports that Boston-based cyber asset attack surface management startup Noetic Cyber has been purchased by Rapid7 in a bid to accelerate vulnerability remediation efforts in enterprises.

Such an acquisition, which is expected to be completed before the end of September, would facilitate integrations between Rapid7's InsightConnect and InsightVM offerings for scanning flaws in cloud and on-premises environments and Noetic's software, which analyzes telemetry obtained by other cybersecurity tools on top of automated vulnerability scanning and prioritization. Aside from looking into disparities in the obtained data, Noetic's solution could also facilitate the creation of automation workflows enabling immediate bug reporting to IT teams, automated security patch downloads, and other cybersecurity tasks.

"Rapid7 customers will now be able to better prioritize exposures based on the meaningful insights from Noetic and take action to identify security gaps and reduce cyber risk," noted Noetic co-founder and CEO Paul Ayers.