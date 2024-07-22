Improved AI cybersecurity sought by new consortium

SecurityWeek reports that Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and other tech and cloud firms have partnered to bolster artificial intelligence cybersecurity with the new Coalition for Secure AI initiative under the open source consortium OASIS Open.

Aside from developing software supply chain risk evaluating guidance, CoSAI will also be advancing the creation of a framework aimed at strengthening AI risk mitigation, as well as a practioners' guidance, which will contain checklists and scorecards for AI security assessment and management. Improved AI cybersecurity will also be achieved by CoSAI, which will leverage the Secure AI Framework of Google, through collaborations with the Open Source Security Foundation, ML Commons, and other entities. "AI developers need — and end users deserve — a framework for AI security that meets the moment and responsibly captures the opportunity in front of us. CoSAI is the next step in that journey and we can expect more updates in the coming months," said Google.