Improved biometric security sought by new FIDO Alliance certification

Open authentication standards industry group FIDO Alliance has moved to strengthen biometric security amid concerns regarding bias and security threats with its new Face Verification Certification program that uses at least 10,000 tests for biometric performance evaluations, reports SiliconAngle.

Aside from gauging False Reject and Accept Rates in ensuring biometric solutions' usability and security, FIDO Alliance's Face Verification Certification program also features the Imposter Attack Presentation Accept Rate measure to determine solutions' deepfake attack defenses, according to FIDO Alliance, which also touted the program's capability to match users' selfies with government-issued IDs.

Such a development comes after a study from the association revealed users' increased weariness of biases and deepfakes in biometric technologies.

"Identity theft is rising, while bias in biometric systems has caused organizations to delay or reconsider implementations at a time when inclusivity and accessibility have never been more important," said FIDO Alliance Executive Director and CEO Andrew Shikiar.