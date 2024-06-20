Improved physical security intelligence aimed by new ZeroFox app

Increasingly prevalent physical security threats against businesses have prompted cybersecurity solutions provider ZeroFox to introduce the new PSI Mobile App that would provide corporate security professionals necessary intelligence to improve physical security incident response, SiliconAngle reports.
Aside from leveraging artificial intelligence to facilitate extensive threat data collection, the PSI Mobile App which is available for Android and iOS users also enables real-time location sharing, threat geo-visualization and discovery, and physical security incident tagging, according to ZeroFox.
Moreover, third-party source integration lets the PSI Mobile App better evaluate emerging threats, noted ZeroFox, which also touted its physical security analysts' continuous validation of social media-based intelligence.
"With these new mobile-centric features like push notifications and optional location sharing, we're arming practitioners with the proactive tools and intelligence they need to respond rapidly to physical security incidents affecting their organization's global offices, headquarters, facilities, and key personnel," said ZeroFox Chief Product Officer John Prestridge.
