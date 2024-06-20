Application security, Threat Intelligence, Endpoint/Device Security

Improved physical security intelligence aimed by new ZeroFox app

Asian businessman using the smart mobile phone to access on smartphone for validate password for biometric two steps authentication to unlock security, Business Technology security Concept

(Adobe Stock)

Increasingly prevalent physical security threats against businesses have prompted cybersecurity solutions provider ZeroFox to introduce the new PSI Mobile App that would provide corporate security professionals necessary intelligence to improve physical security incident response, SiliconAngle reports.

Aside from leveraging artificial intelligence to facilitate extensive threat data collection, the PSI Mobile App which is available for Android and iOS users also enables real-time location sharing, threat geo-visualization and discovery, and physical security incident tagging, according to ZeroFox.

Moreover, third-party source integration lets the PSI Mobile App better evaluate emerging threats, noted ZeroFox, which also touted its physical security analysts' continuous validation of social media-based intelligence.

"With these new mobile-centric features like push notifications and optional location sharing, we're arming practitioners with the proactive tools and intelligence they need to respond rapidly to physical security incidents affecting their organization's global offices, headquarters, facilities, and key personnel," said ZeroFox Chief Product Officer John Prestridge.

Related

Mend.io rolls out DevOps AI security tool

Mend.io has introduced MendAI, an application security tool that identifies code generated by AI models and has expanded its software composition analysis tool to provide detailed AI model versioning and update information, DevOps reports.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.