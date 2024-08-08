INC Ransom attack disrupts McLaren Health Care

BleepingComputer reports that Michigan-based non-profit healthcare system McLaren Health Care had its hospitals' IT and phone systems impacted by an attack on Tuesday that has been claimed by the INC Ransom ransomware-as-a-service operation, resulting in inaccessible patient information databases and possible rescheduling of certain appointments and non-emergent procedures.

Additional information regarding the extent of the incident is yet to be provided by McLaren but McLaren Bay Region Hospital employees showed an INC Ransom note threatening the exposure of stolen data on the ransomware operation's leak site should the health system fail to pay the demanded ransom. Such a development comes months after INC Ransom had its purported Windows and ESXi/Linux encryptors' source code sold by threat actor "salfetka" on the XSS and Exploit hacking forums. Newly emergent Lynx ransomware operation, which is believed to be a rebrand of INC Ransom, was reported to have potentially bought the source code last month.