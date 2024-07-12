Increased cyber spending sought by White House

Federal agencies have been urged by the Biden administration to increase cybersecurity funding requests to better meet the needs of the national cyber strategy and implementation plan, CyberScoop reports.

Cyber spending requests should also consider the recently issued critical infrastructure national security memorandum, as well as potential minimum cybersecurity requirements for various industries and open-source software security, according to a memo issued by Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young and National Cyber Director Harry Coker Jr. "Agencies with federated networks should prioritize investments in department-wide, enterprise solutions to the greatest extent practicable in order to further align cybersecurity efforts, ensure consistency across mission areas, and enable information sharing," said the memo. Such a memo has also recommended consideration of ongoing cyber workforce issues in funding requests. "Budget submissions should demonstrate how agencies invest in adopting skills-based best practices including skills-based and competency-based assessments and the removal of 4-year college degrees as minimum requirements when appropriate to remove barriers for joining the Federal cyber workforce," noted the memo.