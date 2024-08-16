Industrial firms face ransomware spike in second quarter

Ransomware attacks against industrial organizations increased from 169 to 312 between the first and second quarters of this year, with active ransomware operations rising from 22 to 29 during the same period, SecurityWeek reports.

Most attacks continued to be aimed at U.S. and European industrial firms, particularly those involved in manufacturing, according to a Dragos report. LockBit continued to be the most prolific ransomware group in the second quarter, with the rest of the top five filled by the Play, Black Basta, 8Base, Akira, and BlackSuit operations, said researchers, who also noted the use of updated attack techniques by BlackSuit and RansomHub following their rebrands from Royal and Knight ransomware, respectively. Intrusions against the industrial sector are also poised to continue amid the emergence of new ransomware strains and more advanced targeting techniques, researchers said. "Despite significant law enforcement actions, the observed resilience and adaptability of ransomware groups indicate a likely continuation of this trend," Dragos noted.