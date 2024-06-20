Initial AI cyber tabletop exercise spearheaded by CISA

As part of the Biden administration's efforts to combat mounting cybersecurity threats from artificial intelligence, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative oversaw the first-ever tabletop exercise for the emerging technology conducted alongside dozens of AI experts and international cyber defense agencies, according to CyberScoop. Tackled in the four-hour exercise were the elements of AI-enabled and AI-related cybersecurity incidents, as well as necessary information sharing techniques, and improved industry-government coordination in such threats, according to JCDC Associate Director Clayton Romans, who added that the exercise will be included in CISA's AI security incident collaboration playbook that is expected to be unveiled by the end of the year. "We are using this exercise now to lay that groundwork for how we're going to collaborate together across these key companies, likely future key companies, and our very close and significant U.S. government partners who all have a role to play in this space," said Romans.