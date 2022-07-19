Popular gaming platform Roblox had one of its employees' internal documents stolen and leaked by a hacker in an extortion attack against Roblox, Motherboard reports. Included in the exposed 4GB document archive were identification documents, email addresses, and spreadsheets related to the platform's creators and games. Various people's personal data were also found in the leaked archive. "These stolen documents were illegally obtained as part of an extortion scheme that we refused to cooperate with. We acted quickly upon learning of the incident, engaged independent experts to complement our information security team and have tuned our systems to seek to detect and prevent similar attempts," said Roblox in a statement. Roblox has previously been targeted in attacks that involved bribing an insider for user data access, as well as intrusions related to in-game item theft. "Roblox has been actively investigating a phishing incident, which involved a Roblox employee being targeted by cyber criminals [through social engineering tactics/using highly personalized scare tactics]," Roblox added.