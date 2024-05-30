Internet Archive subjected to persistent DDoS attack

Thousands of fraudulent information requests per second have been deployed against U.S. nonprofit digital library Internet Archive since being targeted by a distributed denial-of-service attack on Sunday, which has hampered its operations, as well as those of the Wayback Machine, according to The Register.

Such an attack, which has been claimed by the SN_Blackmeta threat operation, was noted by Internet Archive founder and digital librarian Brewster Kahle to have been "sustained," "targeted," and "adaptive," but by far not the most severe threat against the platform that has been facing numerous lawsuits from leading book publishers and record labels in the U.S.

"If our patrons around the globe think this latest situation is upsetting, then they should be very worried about what the publishing and recording industries have in mind," said Kahle in a blog post by Internet Archive Director of Library Services Chris Freeland.

Internet Archive has not yet responded to the claims of SN_Blackmeta.