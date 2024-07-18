Interpol zeroes in on West African cyber fraud operations

CyberScoop reports Interpol's crackdown on West African cyber fraud and organized crime as part of Operation Jackal III aimed at combating mounting financial fraud across the region has led to 300 arrests across five continents.

Aside from the arrests, the operation, which was conducted between April 10 and July 3, also resulted in the seizure of $3 million in assets and 720 bank accounts, according to Interpol. Investigations into the money laundering activities of Nigerian mafia-style gang "Black Axe," which has been targeted by the operation due to its involvement in cyber fraud, drug smuggling, and other crimes, are still underway. "This operation's results underscore the critical need for international law enforcement collaboration to combat these extensive criminal networks. By identifying suspects, recovering illicit funds and putting some of West Africa's most dangerous organized crime leaders behind bars, we are able to weaken their influence and reduce their capacity to harm communities around the world," said Interpol Financial Crime and Anti-Corruption Centre Director Isaac Oginni.