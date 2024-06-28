KADOKAWA hack admitted by BlackSuit ransomware group

BleepingComputer reports that Japanese media conglomerate KADOKAWA was claimed to be compromised by the BlackSuit ransomware gang weeks after the firm disclosed being impacted by a cyberattack.

Included in the information allegedly stolen from KADOKAWA were the company's confidential files, contacts, business plans, financial details, and employee data, which BlackSuit threatened to leak by Monday should the conglomerate refuse to pay the demanded ransom. Such a development comes as an updated disclosure from KADOKAWA revealed the continuous disruption of most of its operations, including the services of its video-sharing platform Niconico, following the attack earlier this month. Aside from working on a secure network and server environment, KADOKAWA noted that it is prioritizing the restoration of its accounting, as well as publication manufacturing and distribution functions. "The accounting functions, owing partly to measures in an analog manner, are expected to be restored in early July," according to the update.