Kadokawa probes new Blacksuit data leak

Investigation into a new data leak by the BlackSuit ransomware gang has been conducted by Japanese media conglomerate Kadokawa as it continues operation restoration efforts following an attack in June, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

After initially publishing data purportedly from Kadokawa in late June — which the firm confirmed to include internal corporate information and business partner details — BlackSuit was discovered by cybersecurity researcher HackManac to have updated its darknet site with additional stolen data on Tuesday. Despite not confirming BlackSuit's role in the data compromise, Kadokawa noted the possibility that the newly exposed data was "not new." "We have confirmed that the organization claiming responsibility for the attack has made additional claims of releasing some of our group's information. We are addressing this matter with the assistance of law enforcement and external security experts," said Kadokawa.