Kulicke and Soffa admit data breach from LockBit attack

Major semiconductor solutions provider Kulicke and Soffa has confirmed having its data compromised following a May cyberattack admitted by the LockBit ransomware operation weeks after initially disclosing no evidence of data theft stemming from the incident, Cybernews reports.

Included in the files exfiltrated by attackers were engineering details, source code, personally identifiable information, and business partner data, said Kulicke and Soffa in an updated filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Such a disclosure comes more than a week after LockBit disputed Kulicke and Soffa's initial SEC filing, with the ransomware gang claiming the theft of 20 TB of data from the semiconductor manufacturing firm's more than 2,000 devices, including partner and client files, finance and accounting information, mail backups, archives, personal files, and various source codes, among others.

"We can assure that we have successfully collected absolutely everything, including internal correspondence, as well as correspondence (chats, emails) with customers," said LockBit.