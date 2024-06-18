LA County Public Health Department breach impacts 200K

Information from 200,000 individuals was confirmed by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to have been stolen following a successful phishing attack that compromised 53 employees' credentials, reports SecurityWeek.

Hacked credentials were leveraged by the attackers to exfiltrate individuals' names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, health insurance details, diagnosis, prescriptions, patient IDs, Medicare/Med-Cal numbers, medical record numbers, and other financial data, according to the DPH, which emphasized that all affected email accounts and all websites involved in the campaign have since been deactivated and blocked, respectively.

"While Public Health cannot confirm whether information has been accessed or misused, individuals are encouraged to review the content and accuracy of the information in their medical record with their medical provider," said DPH.

Such a disclosure comes after a pair of recent phishing attacks were confirmed by the county's Department of Health Services and Department of Mental Health to have impacted more than 6,000 people and nearly 1,600 individuals, respectively.