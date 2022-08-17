Stress and burnout were cited by U.S. chief information security officers as the biggest personal risk associated with their profession, TechRepublic reports. However, only 28% of respondents were concerned about breach-related job loss, indicating a feeling of job security among CISOs, a Heidrick & Struggles study showed. "That is, in part, because the best CISOs are able to command executive-level protections (directors & officers insurance coverage and severance, for example) that enable them to do their jobs unencumbered by the threat of career risk," said the report, which called on organizations to develop retention programs and succession plans aimed at curbing unnecessary CISO departures. The findings also showed that median cash and total compensation for CISOs have increased by 15% and 4% year-over-year. Meanwhile, only 14% of respondents noted being on corporate boards and/or advisory boards even though 56% said they wanted to serve as a board member in their next role.