Lineaje gains $20M in funding

Lineaje, a startup focused on combating software supply chain threats, has raised $20 million in a Series A funding round, according to TechCrunch.

The company, which was founded in 2021 by cybersecurity veterans Javed Hasan and Anand Revashetti, aims to detect and mitigate attacks targeting organizations' software supply chains as well as vulnerabilities, such as tampered or outdated open-source software. Lineaje's platform can recommend fixes and warn against potentially disruptive updates.

A 2024 Ponemon Institute report highlighted that over half of organizations reported experiencing software supply chain attacks, with significant financial impacts. The increasing prevalence of supply chain attacks is estimated to cost the global economy up to $81 billion by 2026, according to Juniper Research. The White House has recognized this as a national security issue, issuing an executive order to establish security standards. The Series A funding, which brought Lineaje’s total raised to $27 million, will support the startup's expansion as well as plans to double its headcount from 30 by year's end.