Linx Security emerges from stealth with $33M

Israel-based identity security startup Linx Security has secured $33 million from two rounds of funding as it launched from stealth, reports SiliconAngle.

Linx has touted its platform to significantly ease the discovery and removal of unused employee accounts. Aside from facilitating agentless collection of user access permission data to identify risky accounts and facilitate analysis, Linx also leverages artificial intelligence to determine cybersecurity risks impacting app accounts. Vulnerabilities in service accounts used by apps for interacting with each other could also be identified by the platform. All identified issues are also visualized by the platform in a single dashboard that would enable better prioritization among organizations' administrators, according to Linx, which noted that its platform has already been implemented by numerous enterprises before its launch. "Identity security is one of the urgent cybersecurity pain points organizations struggle to address in today’s fast-paced business environment," said Linx co-founder and CEO Israel Duanis.