LockBit attack disrupts largest Croatian hospital

Croatia's University Hospital Centre Zagreb or KBC Zagreb, which is the country's largest hospital, had its IT systems taken down for a day and its emergency and radiological services disrupted following a cyberattack admitted by the LockBit ransomware operation, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Infiltration of KBC Zagreb's systems was alleged by LockBit to have enabled access to the hospital's patient and employee data, medical records, organ and donor information, and third-party contracts.

Such claims of data compromise, which come after LockBit falsely admitted the theft of U.S. Federal Reserve data, were neither confirmed nor denied by Croatian officials amid an ongoing investigation but officials thumbed down any potential negotiations with the threat actors.

The attack against KBC Zagreb follows a series of distributed denial-of-service attacks by Russia-linked hacking operation NoName057(16) against the websites of Croatia's Ministry of Finance, stock exchange, and tax service.