LockBit-, Qilin-claimed Consulting Radiologists hack affects over 500K

Minnesota-based radiology services provider Consulting Radiologists has disclosed that 511,947 individuals had their data compromised following a February cyberattack that was later claimed by both LockBit and Qilin ransomware operations, The Register reports.

Despite the exposure of individuals' names, birthdates, addresses, Social Security numbers, medical records, and health insurance details, there has been no evidence suggesting any data misuse, said Consulting Radiologists in a filing with the Office of the Maine Attorney General.

Such a disclosure comes two months after LockBit and Qilin took responsibility for the attack, with the latter — which has since breached UK pathology services provider Synnovis — claiming the theft of 94,667 files from the radiology provider.

Meanwhile, the LockBit ransomware gang was reported by the NCC Group to have recorded a 665% increase in attack volumes between April and May, indicating a resurgence of operations after being disrupted in February. However, LockBit may also be inflating its numbers with repeat postings of previously victimized organizations to establish its continued dominance.