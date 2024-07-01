Lurie Children’s ransomware attack hits almost 800K

Chicago-based Lurie Children's Hospital had information from 791,784 individuals exposed following a January ransomware attack by the Rhysida ransomware gang, which claimed to earn over $3 million from the sales of stolen data, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Threat actors compromised Lurie Children's systems between January 26 and 31 and exfiltrated individuals' names, birthdates, addresses, Social Security numbers, service dates, prescription details, medical records, health claims data, and treatment and procedure information, noted Lurie Children's in a filing with Texas, California, and Maine regulators.

"We have no indication that the cybercriminals accessed data stored in our electronic health record system, although certain information stored in other Lurie Children's systems was impacted," said the hospital, which added that no ransom has been paid to its attackers.

Such a disclosure comes as Texas Retina Associates announced that information from 297,500 individuals across Texas had their information compromised following a BianLian ransomware attack in April.